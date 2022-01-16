latest-news,

I have a friend who liked to be pure when she was young. Because of her religious upbringing, purity meant no sex. I have never had a goal of being pure in any way. I usually go with a mix. When I play tennis, I mix all sorts of shots. I like to keep my opponents guessing. I have never been purely a researcher or a teacher. I have never spent many years studying one topic to death. You could say that I favour variety -- the spice of life. I had a purism test recently when I was offered free wine at a work event. I had not taken a drink in two years or so, in part because alcohol contributes to many problems for individuals and society. I have seen individuals ruin themselves by heavy drinking. On the other hand, I like free things, and I thought a single glass of wine would slightly benefit my health. Into my decision-making went one final fact: I don't like the taste of alcohol. It was a tough decision. I opted for no alcohol. Purity prevailed. At another work event I faced a different purity test: For a free meal I could have one of several main courses, including rump steak -- something I had not eaten in decades. On the one hand, I like the idea of doing something different, and I desired the heme iron found in beef. On the other hand, I felt sorry for the steer. I choose the steak. I am not a purist. Some of my decisions seem random, even to me. I do like purity when it comes to things like medications. I made an exception in water purity once in my life when I took a river boat in Norway and came to a waterfall far from any city. Like other tourists, I drank a cup of water from the waterfall. I considered myself daring, and no harm befell me. As a psychologist I am strongly against only one type of purity: purity of thoughts. I reckon thoughts do no harm, and it is best for individuals not to worry about their thoughts. It is enough we need to control our behaviour. You likely have your own goals relating to purity. Think about them. Is it time to go impure? Or are you happy in your purity? READ MORE: John Malouff is an Associate Professor at the School of Psychology, University of New England.

