The New England Art Museum is the epicentre of Armidale's cultural precinct and this week it has something for everyone to enjoy. On Tuesday afternoon, standby to be amazed by a Lucas Abela music show. Maverick musician Lucas Abela's ecstatic performances with shards of amplified glass are the stuff of legend. Their practice emerged within the noise underground, where the glass evolved from a means to create free-noise cacophonies into an oddly versatile instrument producing an organic form of outsider electronica. Read also: This single source of audio feeds a complex array of processing giving the instrument the illusion of ghostly accompaniment forming dense layers of anomalous music. But you don't need to understand the process to feel the ambience it creates. In regards to bleeding on stage due to cuts from the glass, Abela told SBS in 2018, "I'm never even conscious that I've cut myself until after the show when someone says 'You'd better clean yourself up.' It's like the playing is an out of body experience in which I never feel pain." The performance begins at 5.30pm and tickets are available through Try Booking. Also on Tuesday, the NERAM 2022 Kids Summer Art Camp begins at 9am. Over three fun-filled days, children will engage with NERAM's current exhibitions, visit the Aboriginal Cultural Keeping Place, and partake in artmaking and performance activities with local Anaiwan educators as well as experiment with printmaking and collage methods with local artists. Cost: $35.00 - $38.50 For children aged 6 - 12 years. More information and bookings go to the NERAM website.

