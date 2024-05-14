By election explained: What happens next?

NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker and MP Greg Piper has announced a date for the Northern Tablelands by-election.
After announcing his resignation in April, long-serving MP Adam Marshall officially vacated his role on Monday, May 13.
The Northern Tablelands will now not have representation in parliament until a new MP is elected following the June 22 by-election.
During those five weeks, the Northern Tablelands will be without an MP and will have no vote in parliamentary decision-making.
However, parliament officials said former MP Adam Marshall's offices will remain open and staff will still be available to speak with constituents and raise concerns with parliament officials.
Should any emergencies occur, the Speaker, Mr Piper, will serve to cover any decision making that would normally be the responsibility of the sitting MP.
However, parliament confirmed the new MP would not be sworn in officially until parliament returns from its winter recess on August 6.
Following the election result, the incumbent will be announced as a Member Elect and will have access to their full suite of entitlements, but will not be able to carry out all their duties to the region until they are officially sworn in almost two months after.
In the 2023 state election where Adam Marshall retained his seat, more than 50,000 Northern Tablelands residents turned out to vote across 41 polling places.
Mr Marshall secured almost 84 per cent of the vote after preferences, which was a narrow swing towards the Nats, making Mr Marshall the most popular candidate ahead of another Nationals candidate in Kevin Anderson who won Tamworth with a 28 point margin.
