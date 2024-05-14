The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Northern Tablelands by-election | Date set, parties mull candidates

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 14 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nearly 58,000 voters across the Northern Tablelands will head to the polls on Saturday, June 22 following Adam Marshall's retirement from politics.
Nearly 58,000 voters across the Northern Tablelands will head to the polls on Saturday, June 22 following Adam Marshall's retirement from politics.

VOTERS across the Northern Tablelands will head to the polls on Saturday, June 22 to elect a replacement for retiring MP Adam Marshall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.