Live the life you dream of

6 beds | 4 baths | 2 cars
Discover the epitome of country living on the Dorrigo Plateau. 'Karlyn' offers a tastefully renovated home with additional self-contained accommodation, usable and well-managed land, and two spring-fed creeks, and it's only minutes to Dorrigo.
The main home has undergone a substantial renovation. In the heart of the home, the kitchen and open-plan dining area adjoin the spacious yet cosy living area. The kitchen has modern appliances and a large island bench. Together with the dining room, it is connected to the surrounding countryside and outdoor entertaining area by large glass sliding doors.
The self-contained two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage has magnificent views across the farm to McGrath's Hump at the eastern tip of the Great Dividing Range. This is perfect for guests and is connected to the main home by a breezeway with space for multiple vehicles.
The majority of the 75.73 acres are usable, and the land has been extremely well managed. Water security here is exceptional.
It is currently running an Angus breeding herd, which, although not included in the sale, you would have the first option to buy.
Zoned RU1 Primary Production, 'Karlyn' is on a quiet no-through road only 6.7km to Dorrigo, providing numerous agritourism opportunities with the World Heritage Listed Dorrigo National Park also nearby.
'Karlyn' is being marketed for sale by Birt's Property along with the adjoining 'Allenview' which is 98.65 acres and vacant but with a building entitlement. Under 2km down the same road, 'Green Hill' which is 128.76 acres and vacant but with a building entitlement. All are currently owned by the same vendor.
