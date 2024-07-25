'Cotswold' charm

3 beds | 1 bath | 3 cars
Located just minutes from Guyra, 'Cotswold' is a cosy, character-filled countryside retreat. It combines modern comforts with authentic charm and is nestled on three acres of picturesque land.
This lovingly restored cottage exudes a magical appeal with its three bedrooms and timber flooring throughout, enhancing its rustic allure.
The kitchen is a sympathetic blend between modern fixtures and hardware and original features. Here, you can sit around the kitchen table chatting with family and friends, warmed by a cosy fire.
The living room is generously proportioned whilst still delivering a quiet ambience.
A single bathroom serves the household's needs. It has a large dual shower and modern fixtures and fittings.
The home has original fireplaces and chimneys, adding a classical essence and providing warmth during colder months.
The great fencing and outdoor amenities, including several storage sheds, an independent potting shed for the avid gardener, and a tranquil dam, make 'Cotswold' an ideal blend of enchanting country living and historical allure.
Nature lovers will find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. The Little Llangothlin Nature Reserve is nearby and offers excellent birdwatching and bushwalking.
A short drive along the New England Highway is Guyra, a delightful country town. It's also only a short drive from Armidale and Glen Innes.
To inspect and explore contact Nellie on 0458 326 464.
