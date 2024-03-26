'Never a cross word': All Stars team all about camaraderie in touch competition

Winning is all well and good but at the forefront of community sport is bringing people together.
That's been the focus of the All Stars team who played in the B grade division of the Armidale Touch Football competition which wrapped up last Wednesday.
The core of the team came together 10 years ago while others have joined in recent seasons.
There's three father-and-son pairings and and age range of 15 to 64 with an average age "probably north of 55".
Team member Steve Broun said they're often older than their opposition but it hasn't made anyone go soft on them.
"We love the fact that despite having an average age of up to 30 years higher than some opposition teams, and 20 years higher than most teams, all the opposition teams treat us with respect as a competitive team," he said.
"I guess it's special because we love playing with each other and there's never a cross word."
For the group of mates, it has never been about taking out titles or being the best in the competition.
"We are essentially just a bunch of mates that like to keep fit and have a bit of fun in a team environment," Broun said.
"Andrew Wood was responsible for rounding us all up back then and he ran the team as captain-coach and manager for several years until supposedly stepping down last year, but he still likes to have his say frequently."
Although they enjoy the camaraderie among their team and their competition, it's a special thing for a lot of the family combinations to play together.
And it is even better when they come together for on-the-field success.
"The father and son combos are also pretty special, especially when they combine to score tries which has happened quite a bit lately," Broun said.
"I'd have to say we usually lose by a reasonable margin and we are totally fine with that.
"However in a game about three weeks ago everything came together - our defence was solid, we held on to the ball with some great passing, our attack was across the field, including a diving try in the corner by retired coach Woody and a father Wal putting son Hugo 15 though the gap to score a try.
"Our fitness was also the best all season and we beat a far younger team mostly in their 30s by eight tries to six. Woohoo!
"It was a tremendous feeling, not just winning, although that was good it was just playing so well as a cohesive team of mates."
The team is likely to come together again next season where the average age will step up again!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.