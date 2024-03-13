Tigers 17s defend their way to Lisa Fiaola Cup grand final

There's no shortage of young sports talent across the region and the latest group to put themselves on the map is the Greater Northern Tigers under 17s women's rugby league team.
The young Tigers have won both their round matches in the Regional Lisa Fiaola Cup competition to qualify for this Saturday's grand final against the Western Rams at Woy Woy.
First-up, they beat Northern Rivers 24-18 at Grafton on February 24 before they followed it up with a comfortable 20-nil victory over the North Coast Bulldogs at Scully Park on March 9.
Coach Luke Taylor has been particularly impressed with the gritty nature of the side.
"Our first game up at Grafton wasn't pretty, it was a very hot and humid day - one of the worst I have ever been in," he said.
"It was a mistake-riddled game but they toughed it out."
The side were down 14-nil in the early stages of the game before staging a comeback.
They managed to get in front with six points to go and hold on.
"We defended our line for the last seven to five minutes and they didn't let them in," Taylor said.
"Even though they didn't perform great, they still showed a bit of steel and held them out and got the win."
Then at Tamworth, they showed that resolve again.
Taylor said it "was pretty awesome" to hold their opponents to nil.
"Last weekend at Scully Park it was one of the best defensive efforts I have seen," Taylor said.
"We scored a couple of really good tries but it was right down to our defence."
Taylor knows they will have to replicate that and more if they are to beat the Rams and claim the silverware.
The Western side have won their two games 74-6 and 22-16.
Taylor believes if they show that "mongrel defence," they will put themselves in good stead.
"Western are a different beast too, they have some big girls in their side," he said.
"It will be a bit of a different story. It probably won't be quite as easy.
"But if they turn up and do what they can, these girls, I am sure they will give it a good crack."
Games aside, it's been a big task for the young Tigers team to come together.
There's players from all across the Greater Northern Region from Singleton, up to Tenterfield and across to Narrabri.
Taylor gave credit to the parent group as well as the players for the commitment.
