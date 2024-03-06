It's official: The Rams will join New England for the 2024 season

New England Rugby Union has unanimously supported the Walcha Rams' bid to join the competition for the coming season.
The association met on Wednesday evening where the Rams' application was put forward to the rest of the competition.
It comes after Walcha held "very rational discussion" ensued with 75 per cent of members, life members, players and sponsors, favouring putting in a bid to join New England.
Rams president Roger van den Hoek previously told the Armidale Express it was their preference to leave Central North to keep players on the park.
"It has been hard for us to get a reserve grade in the Central North comp for the last few years," he said on Sunday.
"We have had to forfeit several away games.
"We believe we will get more players in if we go to the New England comp."
They were welcomed with open arms.
NERU president David Clifton said the move is "just logical".
"It's very exciting to have Walcha join our comp," he said.
"They are a natural geographical fit, and our member clubs recognised the benefits Walcha will bring to the New England competition.
"Walcha look to bring two grades to New England in 2024, and we are encouraged by their positivity to develop a women's rugby programme to join our outstanding women's rugby 10s competition, as well as third grade, which has been a feature of our competition."
After the decision, van den Hoek said "Walcha is excited to be in NE comp."
"Walcha Rugby wish to thank Central North Rugby Union for the many tremendous years of rugby and appreciate the impact of late changes on both competitions."
Also at the meeting, long term servants of the sport, Luke Stephen, Sam Notley, and Jason Wall, were admitted as Life Members to New England Rugby Union.
