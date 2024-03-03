Walcha Rams eye transfer to New England competition

Walcha Rugby Union has made a call on their future which could make a big impact on rugby union across the Central North and New England areas.
The Rams held a special general meeting on February 29 to vote on whether to continue in the Central North competition for this year and beyond or to apply to join New England.
A "very rational discussion" ensued with 75 per cent of members, life members, players and sponsors, favouring putting in a bid to join New England.
Walcha president Roger van den Hoek said NERU will meet on Wednesday night to discuss their application.
"They have already done their draw so they have to work out if they can fit us in their draw and to have us approved to come in for this year," he said.
"We are going to be involved in that meeting and we will see what happens as a result of that."
van den Hoek said the decision was a difficult one and understands the disruption it has potentially caused across both Zones.
But they had to consider player numbers moving forward.
He said the longer travel in Central North deterred players from taking the field week-in, week-out.
"It has been hard for us to get a reserve grade in the Central North comp for the last few years," he said.
"We have had to forfeit several away games.
"If we don't have reserve grade, we just know that it is going to deeply affect our first grade.
"We believe we will get more players in if we go to the New England comp."
van den Hoek said there's already been interest from potential players since the idea of joining New England was floated.
"It already looks like we are going to have a reserve grade," he said.
"We have already got players who have shown interest in coming back to playing knowing that it is going to be a local comp.
"It looks like we have picked up a few players already and it has only been in the last couple of days.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we a third grade down the track."
The club also believes the reduced travel could mean a push for a women's 10s team.
"We had a few girls that were dead keen but we couldn't get the numbers and it seems the travel was a huge issue," van den Hoek said.
"We believe we are more of a chance of getting a strong women's side in as well."
It was successful with enough players for three grades most weeks and a premiership win in first grade.
The following year Central North was back on and they returned.
Since then there's been talks of Walcha re-joining New England but nothing eventuated until now.
But it all comes down to the meeting on Wednesday night.
"We will see what happens on Wednesday but we are very positive and we are very much looking forward to it," van den Hoek said.
