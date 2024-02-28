The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Electric buses to be trialled

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
February 28 2024 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A zero emissions buses trial will soon start in Armidale & Uralla
A zero emissions buses trial will soon start in Armidale & Uralla

Two electric zero emissions buses will be rolled out in Armidale and Uralla as part of a trial of zero emissions technology in regional NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.