End of an era: Une Life to assist in Belgrave Cinema lease transition

After a three-decade-long partnership, UNE Life has chosen not to renew the lease of the Belgrave Cinema, set to expire in February 2025.
During the upcoming 12 months, UNE Life will collaborate with stakeholders and the building's owner, the Armidale Ex-Services Memorial Club, to identify a successor to manage the cinema. UNE Life has been responsible for the Belgrave Cinema's lease since its inception three decades ago.
David Schmude, CEO of UNE Life, expressed the organisation's dedication to working closely with stakeholders and the building owners, Armidale Ex-Services Memorial Club, to find new operators committed to serving the community.
"We take pride in our involvement with the Belgrave Cinema. It holds significant historical and cultural importance in Armidale, woven into the fabric of our community," Mr Schmude said.
"It's time for someone else to take over the running of the cinema and we will make sure that we will do everything we can to support the Ex-Services to essentially find new owners."
Since 1995, the Belgrave twin cinema has offered a diverse range of films, including mainstream and arthouse selections like "Dark Noise," partially filmed in the New England region. Additionally, it has hosted live opera, theatre screenings, sports events, and E-games, catering to a wide audience.
In the early days, films found their home at the University of New England, thanks to the dedication of part-time staff and volunteer ushers who hosted an impressive 20 screenings per month.
The dream to open a permanent cinema in town took tangible form when the old UNE Union collaborated with the Ex-Service Club.
On February 18, 1995, the Belgrave Twin Cinema proudly opened its doors.
Despite recent challenges such as COVID, online streaming, and industry strikes, Schmude affirmed the commitment to continue to consult with key stakeholders to secure the cinema's future.
Acknowledging the community's understanding and support during this transition,Mr Schmude extended gratitude to staff, stakeholders, and the community, inviting contributions toward the cinema's future.
UNE Life and the Armidale Ex-Services Memorial Club is actively seeking a successor who shares the passion for film that defines the Belgrave experience.
"This decision wasn't taken lightly. We've carefully considered how to communicate this news to reassure the community," Mr Schmude said.
"We have given 12 month's notice to ensure that there continues to be a cinema in our city that serves Armidale and our wider communities."
"We've been mindful of the history of the Belgrave and it's importance to the community, we have made every effort to consult with key members including council and we will do everything that we can to ensure the future of the Belgrave Cinema for the community of Armidale.
"It was so good when the cinema came to town you know, I remember seeing Star Wars here when it came out, but in this day and age it's becoming increasingly relevant for communities to support services such as local cinemas in the face of streaming and Netflix etc.
"It's important to me to make sure the cinema gets handed over and that it's in good condition and someone can take it on and take the Belgrave into the next chapter of its life."
