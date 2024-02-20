The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

End of an era: Une Life to assist in Belgrave Cinema lease transition

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated February 20 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNE Life has chosen not to renew the lease of the Belgrave Cinema after 30 years.
UNE Life has chosen not to renew the lease of the Belgrave Cinema after 30 years.

After a three-decade-long partnership, UNE Life has chosen not to renew the lease of the Belgrave Cinema, set to expire in February 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.