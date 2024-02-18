'Straight out vandalism': Lambert Park surface trashed

Armidale District Cricket Association president Mike Porter has blasted vandals who have destroyed the playing surface at Lambert Park.
Tyre tracks marked the surface, most notably the turf wicket, and Beam E-scooters left in their wake.
Police have been called in to try and it is hoped the vandals can be tracked down via the scooters' tap-and-go system.
"It has been handed over to the police, I don't know what will happen but hopefully the last users of that can be identified," Porter said.
"I saw it on Friday afternoon after the storm we had and it was just like a lake.
"They have come in later on obviously when it was very, very wet and had the time of their life.
"They have left the site and left the machines there and gone."
Lambert Park is an Armidale Regional Council owned and managed ground.
Not only does the cricket association use it but other sports and community groups access the facility.
"I would like to embarrass whoever it is," Porter said.
"I don't understand the logic of this sort of stuff.
"It is straight out vandalism that's costly to the community, and it is costly to the sport.
"It is quite sad, I believe.
"All the sports work very hard in Armidale to keep their sports afloat and also going week-to-week and these sorts of things do not help."
