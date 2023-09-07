RESIDENTS are now up to speed with e-scooters that have just hit the streets of Armidale.
Over the next 12 months, the purple scooters with accompanying helmets can be ridden across the city for $1, plus 48c per kilometre.
Uniquely, Armidale riders will be able to use the e-scooters on our roads.
Final routes on the road and shared pathways are still being tested, however, Council officers are asking motorists to keep an eye out for the e-scooters and give 1 metre of space when passing.
Free e-scooter training was provided at the launch on September 7, attended by councillors, police officers and staff from micromobility company BEAM, providers of the e-scooters.
"There's going to be more than 300 scooters in our town, 50 different parking stations and this dovetails nicely with our integrated transport strategy," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
Opting into the trial will help the region achieve its Zero30 emissions target, as well as assist students travelling to and from UNE.
The scooters are limited to a maximum of 20km/h on bicycle paths, or roads with a speed limit up to 50 km/h, and a speed limit of 10km/h for shared paths. E-scooters can't be ridden on footpaths.
The trial has not been embraced by all NSW councils. City of Sydney and Inner West councils pulled out of the trial, citing safety concerns for pedestrians.
In January, the Queensland Government cut footpath speed limits for e-scooters and increased fines for some offences in a crackdown on users who flaunted the rules.
Residents wanting to use the e-scooters will simply tap "Ride", unlock the e-scooter by scanning the QR code on the handlebars and ultimately press the "GO" button to start riding.
