NEGS and NSW Rugby Union form exciting partnership to lift development

In a significant move for the rugby community in Armidale, the New South Wales Rugby Union (NSWRU) has joined forces with the New England Girls; School (NEGS) to enhance rugby development among aspiring players.
The partnership aims to provide expert assistance and oversight to the NEGS Rugby program, focusing on core skill development for students and fostering increased participation in rugby.
Under the collaboration, the NSWRU will lend its expertise to the NEGS Rugby program, emphasizing the refinement of fundamental skills crucial for budding rugby players.
This strategic alliance is not only a testament to the commitment of both organizations to the sport but also a boost for young athletes seeking to make their mark in the world of rugby.
One of the primary goals of this partnership is to expand NEGSs playing numbers, allowing the school to field teams in the North West Regional Youth Rugby competition as well as statewide Secondary Schools competitions.
This move is expected to elevate the schools rugby program to new heights, providing students with valuable exposure and experience in a competitive sporting environment.
The collaboration extends beyond the school premises, benefiting the wider Armidale community. Rugby enthusiasts and aspiring players in the area will have the opportunity to participate in rugby sessions conducted by NSWRU every Wednesday afternoon.
These sessions are not exclusive to NEGS students; youth girls from the region are able to register for these sessions.
Any interested players should contact Program Manager Joey de Dassel on joey.dedassel@nsw.rugby.
This partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the Armidale community as a whole, promoting physical activity, teamwork, and community engagement. Rugby, with its values of camaraderie and discipline, has the potential to instill valuable life skills in young individuals, transcending the boundaries of the playing field.
As NEGS and NSWRU join forces to elevate the rugby experience for students and the broader community, the collaboration marks a significant stride towards fostering a strong rugby culture in Armidale, and further shows the success and growth of the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation's Rugby For Good programs.
The Wednesday afternoon rugby sessions promise not only to hone the skills of aspiring players but also to create a sense of unity and enthusiasm for the sport in the heart of the New England region.
Name of Event: NEGS Rugby Program
Location: NEGS Armidale Campus, 18-35 Uralla Road, Armidale, 2350
Date/s: Every Wednesday, starting February 7, 2024.
