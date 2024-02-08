The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Sports Affairs

NEGS and NSW Rugby Union form exciting partnership to lift development

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
February 9 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
from Left to Right - Steph Lennon (North West Development Officer), Peter Murphy (Positive Rugby Foundation General Manager), Shaun Cassidy (NEGS Business Manager), and Joey de Dassel (NSW Rugby Mental Health Project Officer).
from Left to Right - Steph Lennon (North West Development Officer), Peter Murphy (Positive Rugby Foundation General Manager), Shaun Cassidy (NEGS Business Manager), and Joey de Dassel (NSW Rugby Mental Health Project Officer).

In a significant move for the rugby community in Armidale, the New South Wales Rugby Union (NSWRU) has joined forces with the New England Girls; School (NEGS) to enhance rugby development among aspiring players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.