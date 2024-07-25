'Mateship and mutual respect' on show in top three clash

The Armidale Rams defended their way to a win on what was a very special day for the Bingara Bullets.
Although the Rams league tag side forfeited, the men hit the field and finished with a 46-6 triumph for round 14 of the Group 19 rugby league season.
The Bullets have been strong all season and Rams president Craig Slick said it was positive to see the visitors go over there and be so dominant.
"Proud of our effort all-round, there wasn't a bad player," he said.
He highlighted a few players who stood out, including a couple of youngsters.
"Jake and Liam Whitehill were very tough and consistent and are starting to really step up as leaders of our team," Slick said.
"Phil Quinlan had a real big game with three tries and a few try assists. To keep a top three side to six points at home on their big day was the most pleasing aspect."
The Bullets put on a memorial event for club member Mason Daley who died prior to the commencement of the 2023 season.
Slick said although the competition was fierce on the field, there was a sense of camaraderie off it.
"On that, credit to Bingara for putting on a real good day and making us feel welcome," Slick said.
"After the game, the boys from both teams left it on the field and enjoyed a few beers together and to me that's what bush footy is all about - mateship and mutual respect, no matter what side you're on or how hard the game is played on the field."
Elsewhere, it was a tough day to Moree for the Narwan Eels to face the Boomerangs.
In the league tag, the home side won 14-12. In the men's game, the Boomerangs took a 44-20 victory.
In Walcha, the Jillaroos were downed 50-4 by Warialda while the men's saw the Wombats beat the Roos 60-nil.
In the league tag in Tingha, the Tigers downed the Glen Innes Magpies 18-14. In under 18s, Inverell beat Narwan 42-26 while Glen Innes defeated Warialda 41-6.
