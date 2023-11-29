The Armidale Express
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Our People

Dene Bourke has had the same electronics repair business for 33 years

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 29 2023 - 3:42pm
Dene Bourke soldering in his workshop. Dean has owned the same business for over 30 years. Picture by Heath Forsyth
For over 33 years, Dene Bourke's unassuming video, TV and Hi-Fi repairs shop has tinkered away quietly behind Black Dot music at 111 Dangar Street in Armidale.

