The artwork of school students who won categories of the University of New England Schools Acquisitive Art Prize (UNESAP) from the past 20 years have gone on display as part of a new exhibition at the New England Regional Art Gallery.
20 Years of UNESAP, which opened on November 18, brings together the artworks awarded first prize from school students across the broader New England region for the first time ever in a gallery.
"This exhibition showcases the amazing creativity of students and dedication to the arts by teachers all around the broader New England area," NERAM director Rachael Parsons said.
"UNESAP celebrated its 20th year in 2023 and was established by the UNE as a school-based art project to raise the profile, status and interest in the visual arts in NSW's regional and rural schools.
"UNESAP Let's Hang It! is a highlight on NERAM's calendar, one which all staff look forward to. And this current exhibition brings together all the winners from the past 20 years for the first time ever to showcase the amazing creativity, imagination and skill of the school students who enter these awards every year."
Georgia Butler, a former PLC student and past UNESAP winner who now lives in Sydney, said she was looking forward to seeing the works in the 20 years of UNESAP exhibition.
"I won first place in the Senior Secondary category of UNESAP in 2020 with a charcoal drawing of a cafe through a foggy window that I had worked on during our charcoal drawing unit in Year 10 visual arts," Georgia said.
"Entering UNESAP was a good way to find a bit of direction because you are representing yourself and your skills through one artwork. It's a great way to gauge which art styles appeal to you as you see the artwork of other kids in the region and how they progress year to year.
"I am really looking forward to seeing all the works at the 20-year exhibition since I can see it through a different lens than I did while at school."
Georgia said she still pursued her creative talents with a lot of her spare time spent painting or making knitwear.
"The things I make end up being much more successful if I start with the mindset that it is a practice run, so I find it a relaxing pastime" she said. "So many artists promote their work through social media, so it is very easy to find inspiration even when I'm in a rut."
Georgia will be back in Armidale visiting family in the holidays and visit NERAM to check out the 20 years of UNESAP exhibition.
UNESAP is presented by the New England Regional Art Museum in partnership with University of New England.
