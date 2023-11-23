The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two decades of artwork on display at NERAM as UNESAP comes of age

Updated November 23 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 UNESAP winner Alice Pearson, Year 5 Martins Gully Public School, with her collage artwork Kokoda.
2023 UNESAP winner Alice Pearson, Year 5 Martins Gully Public School, with her collage artwork Kokoda.

The artwork of school students who won categories of the University of New England Schools Acquisitive Art Prize (UNESAP) from the past 20 years have gone on display as part of a new exhibition at the New England Regional Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.