The Armidale Express
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Uralla Golf Club set to amalgamate with Armidale Servies Club

By Staff Writers
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Golf Club president Darrell Carson on the greens. The Club is set to amalgamate with Armidale Servies.
Uralla Golf Club president Darrell Carson on the greens. The Club is set to amalgamate with Armidale Servies.

A GOLF club with a 100-year history is set to amalgamate with Armidale Servies to cement its future in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.