RENOWNED Aboriginal singer, songwriter and musician Warren H. Williams will lead an evening of "genre-melding" music at NECOM next month.
Williams will be accompanied by pianist Julie Croft and the nine-piece classical Western Winds Ensemble for the performance Out Of The Maze.
The performance is named after Williams' exploration through a "maze" of different styles of music, to find a project that truly spoke to him.
"This is the music I've always wanted to make," Williams said.
"I've been through a maze of styles and genres over my career, but this is very special to me. It's just so unique."
Williams is the son of country musician Gus Williams who also wrote the musical Magic Coolamon.
Croft chose to pilot Out Of The Maze in Armidale before its national, and possibly international, tour.
"The extraordinary voice and songs of an Aranta man arranged for a classical ensemble of 10 brilliant musicians, really puts this music into a different realm," Croft said.
"We wanted to pilot it in Armidale because the musicians of the New England are second to none and because Armidalians have always been open to new artistic endeavours."
Croft's piano playing is the bedrock of the arrangements, which weave solo woodwind, string melodies and classical ensemble with Warren's storytelling and performance delivery.
The Western Winds Ensemble has been curated by Croft and consists of double bass, two violins, viola, cello, clarinet, oboe, French horn and trumpet. All musicians are from the New England and mid-North Coast regions.
The show will be held on December 2, at the New England Conservatorium of Music. Doors open at 6.30pm; show starts at 7.30pm.
There will be a special matinee performance by invitation on December 1 for schoolchildren at the Armidale Secondary College.
Tickets from trybooking.com/CMRFW
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.