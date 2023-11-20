The Armidale Express
Home grown delight | See photos from New England Garden Festival

By Lydia Roberts
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 12:38pm
Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men reprised themselves as Two Old Ladies with a miracle garden spray at the inaugural New England Garden Festival. Photos courtesy Simon Scott Photo
MORE than 1000 green thumbs and others attended the New England Garden Festival, held at the Armidale Racecourse on the weekend, November 18 and 19.

