Tattersalls Hotel Armidale has put the town on the map for 2023 by taking out the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW best regional hotel and best restaurant awards.
Tattersalls also won the individual hotel operator of the year and best steak sandwich awards and was highly commended in three categories: best wine list, best deluxe pub accommodation and best burger.
The awards were held at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 31 and were attended by the hotel's management team including head chef Jake Mayled, a local originally from Guyra who designed the menu and is responsible for the creation of the state's best steak sandwich, restaurant manager Rhys Wilson, admin and marketing manager Claire Davidson and director John Cassidy.
In Other News:
On the night, there were 529 finalists across 46 categories.
"It was an absolutely amazing experience," says Claire Davidson.
"With the Regional Hotel of the Year and individual Hotel Operator of the Year awards categories, you actually have to be nominated for those awards by AHA rather than nominating yourself, and that is incredibly exciting and rewarding as they are such big categories and there is such a rich field of competition, we are all very proud to have brought those awards home.
"The most amazing part of all of this is that some people have become aware of Tatts just through us having won those awards, so that's a really satisfying feeling and very rewarding."
"It's lovely to hear that people say they have dropped in to try us out after finding out we have won these awards, the steak sandwich has definitely been popular since we have been home, people are keen to try it."
It's difficult to miss the distinctive presence of Tattersalls in the Beardy Street Mall. Established in 1854, the facility has a newly renovated restaurant operated by a world-class team of experienced chefs.
Tattersalls Hotel recently underwent a major revitalisation project with the building's Art Deco style restored to its former glory.
Sydney-based design studio Luchetti Krelle is responsible for giving Tattersalls the lavish contemporary refresh that celebrates its Art Deco design and Victorian history.
The hotel boasts luxury boutique accommodation and an A La Carte menu with ice-cold beers and fancy cocktails.
While the renovations to the building are quite beautiful, Ms Davidson says being recognised for the hard work and effort that the team has put into providing a world-class service makes it all worthwhile.
"It's so nice to have that recognition for the service that we have made an effort to provide for the past few years. The service and the staff here are what really made winning those awards possible," she said.
Some of the finalists for best regional hotel of the year included the Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga, Public House Albury, Albury and The Prince of Merewether, Merewether.
Tattersalls are now looking ahead to the national AHA awards to be held in Adelaide at the end of the month.
They are nominated for two categories including best restaurant in the region and best regional hotel overall.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.