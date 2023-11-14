GIRLS from across the region took part in a camp to help steer them towards a future in agriculture.
The five-day camp included students from Glen Innes High School and O'Connor Catholic School in Armidale.
They visited a variety of businesses including the Australian Cotton Research Institute, Narrabri Fish Farm and Waringa Aviation.
They were joined by students from Baradine Central School for the camp which is based around Moree and the North West region.
It is usually for students in Year 10 and above, but included girls from Year 8 and 9 as well.
It was part of the state government Regional Industry Education Partnerships program which aims to give hands-on experience in the industry.
"They get a complete look at the processes and new technology," program officer Jane Keenan said.
"It was great for the girls from Armidale and Glen Innes to learn more about the cotton industry.
"A lot of them hadn't seen cotton or spent much time learning about it in person."
Ag Camp also looks to support local employers who are currently impacted by skills shortages and encourages students to consider employment and training opportunities that include school-based and post-school apprenticeships and traineeships.
It gives students the basic skills and knowledge to interact with employers, understand general workplace behaviours and an introduction to agriculture they may not experience in their towns.
"Some students have already approached the businesses about holiday and other work moving forward," Ms Keenan said.
"So it helps potential employers see which students are keen in what areas, too."
It is the third time the camp has been held with organisers deciding to concentrate on an all-girls program.
Camp spots were filled in less than a week with the schools picking most of the students from their agriculture programs.
"We decided to target females this time and the schools and employers were on board with that," Ms Keenan said.
"The students met people who love the industry and it helps show them where and what they can do
"A lot of these kids what to stay in the region and this program shows them just how much there is to pick from."
The group thanked Scott and the team from O'Dempsey's Charters and Local Tours in Moree and Ben Hiscox from Bob Jamieson Agencies for his efforts.
