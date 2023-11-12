The Armidale Express
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale's childcare sector is at breaking point, with families facing 'astronomical' waiting lists

LR
By Lydia Roberts
November 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auntie Ursula, left with Auntie Di and her three-year-old granddaughter, Halle at Galloway Children's Centre. The waiting list for a vacancy at the centre has mushroomed in the past few years.
Auntie Ursula, left with Auntie Di and her three-year-old granddaughter, Halle at Galloway Children's Centre. The waiting list for a vacancy at the centre has mushroomed in the past few years.

ASTRONOMICAL is how Galloway Children's Centre employee Melissa Stace describes the institution's waiting list for vacancies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.