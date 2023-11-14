The Armidale Express
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale will host the country youth championships for the second year running

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 14 2023 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Inland squad names will be announced soon. The country youth U13 championships will take place in Armidale in December 2023. Photo NICC Facebook
Northern Inland squad names will be announced soon. The country youth U13 championships will take place in Armidale in December 2023. Photo NICC Facebook

With the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India heading into the business end of the competition, no doubt some inspired young local cricketers will be keen to show off their skills at the Country Youth Championships to take place in Armidale in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.