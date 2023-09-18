The Armidale Express
Ratepayers to have their say on the future of the old Armidale Courthouse

Updated September 18 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:53am
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland says the open day is an opportunity for residents to submit new ideas about how Council can best use the space to benefit the community.
RESIDENTS who would like a say in the future of the Old Armidale Courthouse are invited to attend an open day at the iconic building on September 24.

Local News

