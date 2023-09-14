The Armidale Express
Community Services says the foster care situation is critical

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:13am, first published 5:30am
Challenge Community Services are seeking support as shortages of carers for children in need become more critical. From Left; Katie Burey, Natasha Mckay and Ben Ballantine. Photo Heath Forsyth.
A seven-year-old boy who is living in a supported arrangement with assistance from Challenge Community Services in Armidale offers an insight into the bleak situation currently facing foster children.

