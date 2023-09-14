A seven-year-old boy who is living in a supported arrangement with assistance from Challenge Community Services in Armidale offers an insight into the bleak situation currently facing foster children.
According to casework manager Natasha McKay, the boy has been living by himself, in his own home for 18 months and receives daily assistance from support workers who attend throughout the day to supply care.
It's a confronting real-world example illustrating just how critical the shortfall of foster carers is for children in need.
IN OTHER NEWS:
McKay says the boy is doing well despite his tough beginning in life.
"He's actually doing really well now which is great to see. When he first came to us he was, as you can imagine, having some behavioural difficulties that were a challenge for us to manage but he is far more settled now.
"We need to keep him in New England as he has three siblings here who are important to him so moving him out of the region was just not an option.
"We have been conducting targeted recruitment but unfortunately just have not been able to find the long term fostering he needs.
"There is currently a massive shortage of foster carers and support workers across the board. The example of the boy, although not common, is not an isolated case either.
lack of foster carers is unfortunately a systemic problem we are working hard to try and address," she said.
National Children's Protection Week has just passed and between the 11 to 15 September is Foster and Kinship Care Week.
Natasha and her team held an information session at Armidale Ex-Services Club on September 13 to raise awareness around the need for carers and to assist anyone who may want to know more about foster care.
Being a foster carer does not only mean adoption, it is inclusive of guardianship, foster-to-adopt, long-term care, intensive therapeutic step-down care, or can mean stepping in for the short term in the form of respite care, crisis care, or short-term care and restoration.
Natasha says there is wide-reaching support for people willing to put their hand up and become carers.
"There is extensive training, round-the-clock support and financial assistance, challenge community services are ready to back you up on what can be an incredible journey.
"Our door is always open if you feel like you might want to drop in for a chat. We have experienced team members who will guide you through, and address all of your questions and concerns, the biggest thing is to take that first step," she says.
There are a variety of informative packs available at Challenge Services which include frequently asked questions concerning what it takes to become a carer.
Natasha says depending on the applicant, the process of applying to be a foster carer can be relatively smooth and efficient.
"If the applicant is keen and wants the process to move quickly, that's generally what occurs.
"Obviously, it is a thorough process because it needs to be in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the children involved, however if the probity checks are conducted and all the boxes are ticked, the process is very natural."
In 2022 the NSW government announced it would spend $100 million over five years to support vulnerable young people after they turned 18 and lifted the foster care support age to 21 bringing it into line with the rest of the country.
Around 17,000 children live in out-of-home care in NSW alone.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.