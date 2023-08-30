ONE hundred guests celebrated 90 years of the Rotary Club of Armidale on August 25.
They included past rotary district governors David Mayne and Neville Parsons, Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland and representatives of surrounding Rotary Clubs as well as current and past members of the club in the evening.
Also in attendance was Rob Richardson, the grandson of the founding president of the club, Clifford Richardson, who was remembered on the night.
The event was held at Armidale City Bowling Club.
The Rotary Club of Armidale was chartered on August 25, 1933 and is now one of the largest and longest serving Rotary Clubs outside Sydney and Melbourne.
Clifford Russell Richardson was born on June 21, 1890 in Armidale and attended The Armidale School.
Aged 24 years and single, Clifford enlisted in 1914 as a captain in the 2nd Battalion, A Company.
"Cliff" served in Egypt and Gallipoli. Landing at Gallipoli, he was severely wounded in the right arm on May 9, 1915 and moved to a Manchester hospital. In August 1915, he returned to Australia on the HMAT Ballarat.
He was awarded the Military Cross near Gaba Tepe, Gallipoli on April 25, 1916.
