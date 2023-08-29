A man who threw petrol into a woman's face gave a thumbs up in court after being told he would be released.
Robert Sean Kitchener has been in Junee Correctional Centre since November 28, 2022, having pleaded guilty to a number of charges surrounding the incident.
He appeared before Armidale Magistrate Mark Richardson on August 23 via video link.
The incident happened about 10.35am on November 27, 2022, according to police evidence tendered in court, after Kitchener, 32, went to his victim's home.
"After he left, the victim received numerous phone calls, such as, 'I'm coming to slit your throat' and 'I hope I don't catch you in a dark alley'," the police statement said.
Five hours later, Kitchener returned to his victim's home armed with petrol and a lighter.
"He threw the petrol at the victim, who was at the front door," the police statement said.
Kitchener then yelled he would "burn your house down".
The victim, eyes smarting from the thrown petrol, managed to slam the door and phone police.
They found Kitchener next day about 5pm at Central Station in Sydney.
As he alighted the train, officers approached, at which point Kitchener placed a knife at his throat and then phoned his mother on his mobile, saying, "the police have guns on me".
Two officers then deployed a taser and Kitchener fell to the ground and dropped his knife.
He was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and later returned to custody.
Kitchener faced four charges in Armidale Local Court, including intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using an offensive weapon, using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and to prevent lawful apprehension.
His solicitor, Wendy MacAuliffe, said Kitchener was deeply ashamed of the event and had no recollection of what had happened.
"Kitchener was unwell and had been under the influence of some substance at the time he threatened to damage the property," Ms MacAuliffe said.
After being released from jail, Kitchener had plans to move to Sydney and start a job, having realised Armidale was not a good place for him to be, she added.
Magistrate Richardson said Kitchener's victim must have been terrified.
He sentenced Kitchener to a total of 14 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of nine months, meaning Kitchener will be released from prison on November 27.
Upon hearing the release date, Kitchener gave a thumbs up and smiled broadly via the video link.
