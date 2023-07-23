The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Uralla dogs Finn and Bea are masters at sniffing out truffles

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once they catch the scent of truffles the moment they step foot onto a farm, dogs Finn and Bea will seek it out as though it is a game to be won.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.