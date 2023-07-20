The Armidale Express
Homeless support with CWA donation of sleeping bags to St Vincent de Paul

By Heath Forsyth
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:00pm
CWA Armidale Branch members (from left) Sharron Chappell, Eva Raue, Helen Browning, Ruth Blanch, Llani Pevitt (President), Pam Hulme, Donna Harris and Eleanor Austin handing over a delivery of sleeping bags to SVDP St Louise members, Veronica Ryan and Robyn Driscoll.
Armidale St Louise Conference of St Vincent de Paul has received a donation from the Armidale branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA).

