The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New England REZ not up to scratch says Armidale think tank convener Maria Hitchcock

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Visions 2030 Institute convener Maria Hitchcock and University of New England senior lecturer Eric Nordberg say there are many opportunities for training possible with the New England REZ. Pictures from file/ supplied
New England Visions 2030 Institute convener Maria Hitchcock and University of New England senior lecturer Eric Nordberg say there are many opportunities for training possible with the New England REZ. Pictures from file/ supplied

SETTING up renewable energy projects without training opportunities for the local workforce is putting "the cart before the horse," the convener of a think tank advocating for renewables training in the region said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.