The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

New England community gather to support the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE generations of family members were able to support Stan Pianko when he was part of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on its way through New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.