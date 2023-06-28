PLC Armidale Stage 5 drama students brought a fantastic theatrical experience to the Armidale Playhouse.
"We are incredibly proud of them," said PLC Armidale Head of Creative and Performing Arts Jo Wysel.
Hitler's Daughter was the culmination of the clever cohort's 2023 Semester 1 classes, where they worked together creating a production of the award-winning play by MonkeyBaa Theatre Company that tells the story of Heidi - Hitler's Daughter - through the eyes of four Australian children Mark, Ben, Anna and Tracey.
READ ALSO:
The play is based on the lauded children's book written by Jackie French.
Some of the all-girl team worked on sets and props, some created projections and sound effects, while others directed their peers to stage the play, or created marketing and advertising.
"As well as helping the students hone their speech and drama skills, this was a wonderful experience and opportunity for the class to be part of a play that encourages us to think about diversity, tolerance, moral responsibility, and courage," Mrs Wysel said.
PLC Armidale Year 10 student and the play's director, Emily Blake, said the group started with a blank stage and a crew of enthusiastic people ready to bring the play to life.
"Together, we have experienced the wonder of transformation as we worked to bring this story to the stage," Miss Blake said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.