Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall starts campaign to replace Walcha fire station

By Newsroom
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW Fire and Rescue Zone Commander Inspector Wayne Zikan, left, Walcha on-call firefighter Paul Fritsch, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Walcha on-call firefighter Charmaine Ahrens and Captain Peter Dunn AFSM, outside the Walcha Fire Station recently. Picture supplied.
The push has begun for a new or upgraded fire station at Walcha.

