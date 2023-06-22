New England Nomads coach Clarrie Barker has achieved a lot in his Australian Rules Football career.
Premierships, Swans and Giants Academy selection, NSW representation but he's adding another accolade to that list.
The 23-year-old will run out in Nomads colours for the 100th time when his side takes on the Tamworth Swans this Saturday.
He is the youngest in the club's history to reach the milestone.
"It takes years and years to play 100 games and there's only a small handful of people that have done that in the league so I suppose I feel a little bit privileged to be part of that group," Barker said.
Barker has been part of the club since 2006 when he turned up for the Auskick program run for juniors to learn the skills of the game.
Nomads president Adrian Walsh has known Barker since he was "a little tacker".
"Just watching him become the footballer he has become has been amazing from my point-of-view," Walsh said.
"I remember him as a six-year-old doing Auskick.
"Just watching him come through and becoming the leader that he is, it's just great."
Barker began playing senior Aussie Rules for the Nomads when he was in his mid teens in the midst of the club's dominant five titles-on-the-trot.
"My first season was just introducing me to senior footy but after that it was straight into it," he said.
"I think we got into a grand final in my second year of seniors and won it which was pretty fantastic.
"It was a great time to come in and start playing senior footy, that's for sure," he said.
Walsh has been there since the beginning but there's been a plenty of other Nomads legends who had a big influence on Barker.
SEE ALSO:
Tom Granleese and Zac Economou were coaching in the early days of Barker's senior career while Tom Hunt has been a consistent influence throughout.
"It is hard to put it down to one person. Obviously Starry [Walsh] has known me since I was an infant and he has guided me along the way," Barker said.
"He lives and breathes it and will do anything to help someone out.
"Other previous Nomads coaches in Tommy Granleese and Zac Economou and some of those strong leaders at football clubs that stick around and guide young players are the people who have influenced me the most."
Those early years proved key with Barker impressing enough to venture to Sydney in 2018 and 2019 to play the sport at a higher level.
He played for the Sydney University team in the North East Australian Football League competition as well as "a few NEAFL games with the Swans and Giants".
After two seasons Barker decided it was time to head home.
But everything he learned in Sydney stayed with him and he put it to good use.
Following the Covid-affected 2020, he stepped up as the Nomads coach in 2021.
"I got got thrown into the ring of coaching as a 21-year-old which was very different," he said.
"I have taken that head-on.
"It has been fun, we won a premiership last year and things are looking great."
That premiership is what Barker described as one of the biggest highlights of his career as well as the "lifelong friendships that you won't ever really let go of".
"Winning that grand final last year, finishing fourth and really having to go the long way around in finals and play every team," he said.
We had a one-point win in the prelim against Inverell which was probably one of the best wins I have ever had as a Nomad.
"Then to roll in the grand final and Swans being strong favourites. We just outclassed them on the day.
"That was probably a highlight for me - the whole finals campaign and eventually going to win it as well.
"And being a coach as well was even better," he said.
For Walsh, Barker has been a standout for the Nomads.
Walsh admits he's definitely "a fan" but not just for his on-the-field prowess.
"He is a genuine leader, he is one of the best coaches we have ever had," he said.
"He knows a lot about football and he's remarkably modest.
"To talk to, he is very mature. And the way he communicates, what he chooses to tell is always thoughtful and what he passes on to players is always spot on."
Barker's milestone match will be at Bellevue Oval this Saturday against their 2022 grand final opponents.
Although it's a big occasion for himself Barker, as always, is focused on the job at hand.
"The Swans came off a pretty heavy loss against Inverell on the weekend so they will be looking to bounce back," he said.
"But we like to think we play Bellevue better than anyone else.
"That is the mindset we are going in and we will work around the game plans that we have for Bellevue."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.