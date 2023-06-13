The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Empowering women through sharing stories, ideas

Updated June 13 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HealthWISE CEO Fiona Strang is joined by Lesley Widders, Amanda Balcombe, Rose Lovelock and Kate Stewart. Picture supplied
HealthWISE CEO Fiona Strang is joined by Lesley Widders, Amanda Balcombe, Rose Lovelock and Kate Stewart. Picture supplied

The deep connection between storytelling and our identities was explored at a gathering of more than 60 women at the Tattersalls Hotel for the Exchange on Thursday, June 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.