A BUSY weekend highlighting Indigenous culture culminated with about 500 people gathering at the Myall Creek Memorial near Bingara for an annual commemoration.
The Friends of Myall Creek run a three-day event which includes guest speakers and a concert in the days before the memorial.
Each year hundreds of people from across the country gather to commemorate the unprovoked massacre of at least twenty-eight Wirrayaraay women, children and old men by a group of stockmen on Myall Creek Station in 1838.
The Myall Creek Massacre Memorial near Bingara, was erected in June 2000 by a group of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people working together in an act of reconciliation.
"The memorial is a reasonably solemn day given the nature of the event and I think people really appreciate that it's different from the rest of the program," Friends of Myall Creek committee member Jo Miller said.
"We had a couple of people do a head count and we came up with about 500 people."
Cross-culture community educator and author Richard Trudgen was the main speaker this year and held his truth-telling session at the University of New England in Armidale on Friday.
Saturday was highlighted by a concert which featured the 'Koori King of Country' Roger Knox, who shared songs which honour his people.
Moree teenager Kyla Belle also impressed with her performance during the concert
"Our main speaker was very interactive and there was a really good vibe," Ms Miller said.
"Especially considering there were some people who haven't been before and a few of them came up to me and said they would be back again next year.
"There were quite a few elders present as well as people who were part of the original committee.
"The concert on Saturday was amazing, it was such a great mix of performers.
"People were raving about Kyla Belle and she will be one to watch in the future.
"Uncle Roger Knox played twice as many songs as he was going to and all four acts came back on stage at the end and did a version of Beds Are Burning which was sensational."
In 2008 the massacre site and Memorial were included on the National Heritage Register and also received NSW state heritage listing in 2010.
People travel from interstate to be part of the event as well as visiting schools from Canberra and Queensland this year.
"It's beneficial for all the local towns in terms of people coming here and making a weekend out of it," Ms Miller said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
