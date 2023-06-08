Magazine to inform, inspire disabled community

THIS special publication features a heap of motivational programs for all ages and abilities.
New England Disability Magazine 2023, published by Australian Community Media, strives to inform and inspire our community on how we can work together to make real, tangible differences for those living with disability.
As well as informative stories, this special publication provides people living with disability in the New England with information about the latest products, services, technology aids and equipment on the market, as well as information about service providers and government initiatives.
Enjoy the read and give us any feedback you may have. Email lydia.roberts@austcommunitymedia.com.au
