NSW energy minister calls on New England locals to speak up on proposed renewable energy zone (REZ) plan

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:01pm
The New England will be "critical" to the future supply of energy in the state and now stakeholders are set to begin talks with government agencies about whether locals want their area to become a renewable energy zone.

