John Brogden delivers annual Rotary Club of Armidale lecture on living with depression

By Karin von Strokirch
May 17 2023 - 8:00am
John Brogden speaks at the Rotary Club of Armidale lecture. Picture by Sam Crick, supplied
Saving a life. This is the defining mission of Lifeline and of John Brogden since his suicide attempt at the peak of his political career.

