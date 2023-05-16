Saving a life. This is the defining mission of Lifeline and of John Brogden since his suicide attempt at the peak of his political career.
In 2002 he became the youngest ever leader of a Liberal party in Australia.
In Rotary's annual lecture at the Armidale Bowling Club on Thursday, May 11, Mr Brogden explained how his meteoric rise nearly ended in tragedy in 2005.
Many people with suicidal ideation had a troubled childhood. So it was for Mr Brogden.
His parents divorced when he was 13. His alcoholic stepfather was a coercive controller who beat his mother. After his mother attempted suicide the teenager went to live with his grandmother.
Angry and ambitious he joined the Liberals at 17, was pre-selected at 24 and elected as an MP at 27.
By 33 he was leader of the Opposition, a position held for three years.
Then he made foolish remarks at a party. After being vilified in the media he resigned the leadership and tried to take his own life.
It was a wake-up call.
Mr Brogden sought treatment for depression and left parliament. He gave up alcohol and adopted a healthy lifestyle in terms of sleep, diet, exercise, reducing stress and prioritising relationships.
He still takes medication and sees a psychiatrist.
In 2012 he became Chair of Lifeline Australia and in 2021 President of Lifeline International.
Lifeline turns 60 this year. Its 24/7 service is more vital than ever with 3800 daily calls; nearly double the rate prior to the drought and COVID.
Every day eight to nine Australians take their lives; six men and two women.
Suicide is the leading cause of death among Australians aged 15 - 24. Men older than 80 are vulnerable.
Most at risk are transgender people with one out of two attempting suicide.
Mr Brogden said we need to normalise depression to remove stigma so suicidal people will talk about it, seek diagnosis and receive treatment. He says if someone is low, ask how they are.
Listen to their story. And, ask if they are suicidal. If the answer is yes call Lifeline or 000 or take them to hospital.
An audience of 190 listened to Mr Brogden speak on 'Out of the darkness: Living with depression and suicidality' as well as a Q and A panel with BackTrack's Bernie Shakeshaft, Manna's Myfanwy Maple and mental health advocate Joan Wakeford OAM.
Major sponsors were the University of New England and its Manna Institute, which seeks regional solutions to prevent suicide as country folk are 1.5 times more likely to commit suicide.
The Rotary Club of Armidale raised more than $10,000 on the day for BackTrack and the Tomorrow Man and Woman training programs to overcome traditional gender stereotypes.
This was matched by $10,000 for BackTrack from Regional Australia Bank.
