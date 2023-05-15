What is chaos, and how can it be useful? This is the big question that hundreds of students from across the region will answer at the tenth Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon being hosted by The Armidale School.
About 400 boys and girls from 13 department, independent and Catholic primary and secondary schools will work in teams to explore Chaos in each of 10 academic challenges.
The three-day challenge started on Monday, May 15.
READ ALSO:
Each challenge falls within the subject areas of engineering, mathematics, code breaking, art and poetry, science, english, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy - that part of history that honours significant people inventions and events from the past to the present.
"Out of chaos comes order - and the teams will be working on how chaos can be a good thing to solve problems and come up with new ideas and ways of thinking," TAS organiser Mrs Donella Tutt said.
"I guess it could also be said that to succeed, participants will literally have to organise chaos."
After a hiatus in 2020 caused by the pandemic and a smaller event last year, The Armidale School has welcomed back students from as far as Moree, Narrabri and Gunnedah.
"As in past years, the event is being run by a former student from Knox Grammar School which devised the competition and we are pleased to again be partnering them in offering this academic extension event for students from across the region," Mrs Tutt said.
Years 7 and 8 are taking part today (Monday); Years 5 and 6 on Tuesday, and the Decathlon culminates on Wednesday with the Year 9 and 10 competitions.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.