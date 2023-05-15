The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

The Armidale School's Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon welcomes back students from across region

By Newsroom
May 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is chaos, and how can it be useful? This is the big question that hundreds of students from across the region will answer at the tenth Northern NSW da Vinci Decathlon being hosted by The Armidale School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.