The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Sustainable Living Armidale will open eight homes as part of its tour around New England in the sustainable house tour

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS can learn how to save energy at home while living with sustainable features as part of an annual New England house tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.