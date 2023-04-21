The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councils across New England organise a string of events for teens during Youth Week

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUTH Week has kicked off across New England with a series of workshops and fun activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.