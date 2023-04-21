YOUTH Week has kicked off across New England with a series of workshops and fun activities.
Armidale, Glen Innes and Walcha councils have run separate events in the week of April 17-21.
It ramps up at Armidale from April 24 after a busy couple of days with workshop activities.
It involved cup cake decorating and tote bag making at the New England Community College in Armidale.
The workshops and activities scheduled are designed to give young people new skills to engage with the community.
Part of Youth Week this year will see the group use their new cooking skills at a series of morning tea events.
Participants in Youth Week will also be invited to share their views with Council through a survey and in person at a morning tea with the mayor and councillors.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland said it is an opportunity for young people to get together and share ideas and views about issues affecting their lives.
"We want to hear their views on local issues, areas of concerns and increase community awareness of young people and what's important to them," he said.
"Any young person from 12 to 24 years of age is welcome to complete the survey and have their voice heard.
"I also look forward to speaking with our young people about the issues they care about during morning tea at the Town Hall."
The NSW Government jointly funds Youth Week activities with councils.
The council has to agree to involve young people in all aspects of Youth Week, including the planning, development and management of activities.
Glen Innes has a community drug action and mental health talks as part of its event this year.
Kids were invited to the TAFE's Connected Learning Centre to experience the virtual reality room with help from the Youth Booth.
There will also be a game of laser tag and other fun activities.
Walcha went with a Teens on Tour theme which involves a trip to Tamworth and a youth disco.
The Armidale youth survey can be found at: https://yoursay.armidale.nsw.gov.au/embeds/projects/84995/survey-tools/92344
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
