The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tracey McCosker appointed as chief executive of Hunter New England Local Health District following the resignation of Michael DiRienzo

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey McCosker
Tracey McCosker

Tracey McCosker has been appointed as the new chief executive of Hunter New England Local Health District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.