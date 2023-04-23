The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Armidale: New England Division of General Practice pushing for after hours care service

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale hospital is struggling with staffing, New England Division of General Practice (NEDGP) secretary Dr Michelle Guppy said. Picture from file/supplied
Armidale hospital is struggling with staffing, New England Division of General Practice (NEDGP) secretary Dr Michelle Guppy said. Picture from file/supplied

OPENING an after hours medical clinic in Armidale is among demands by the New England Division of General Practice (NEDGP) in a push for the state and federal government to fill healthcare gaps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.