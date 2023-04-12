Two girls from the Central North zone have become the latest named in Cricket NSW Country State squads.
Armidale's Sophie Parsons was named in the under 16s, while Denman's Caoimhe Bray was selected for the under 19s side.
Central North coach Henry Cupitt said their selection came as no surprise.
"It's not a shock at all," Cupitt said.
"Those girls are excellent, and they've done really well this year."
Both "performed really well" in the 2022/23 under 16s and under 19s Country Championships in Tuggerah, Cupitt said, which put them on the NSW Country selectors' radar.
Parsons is a batting allrounder, while Bray is also an allrounder but shone at the top of the order for Central North this year.
Their success, Cupitt said, is representative of the strength of girls' cricket in the region right now.
"We've got a pretty good core of players at the moment in the zone," he said.
"There's probably a few others that will be pushing for selection next year, but having these two represent the zone right now is massive."
