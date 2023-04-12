The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Cricket: Central North pair selected for NSW Country squads

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two girls from the Central North zone have become the latest named in Cricket NSW Country State squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.