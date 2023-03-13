The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Flickerfest in Armidale to feature Barnaby Joyce cameo in White Lies

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce's scene in the Australian short movie White Lies, screening at Armidale during Flickerfest. Picture supplied

Actor Barnaby Joyce made his film debut in 2022 in a 12-minute flick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.