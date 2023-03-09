The Armidale Express
Nsw Election

Who to vote for in Northern Tablelands election: Ten candidates to contest state election

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:50am
Four candidates were at the ballot draw (from left) independent Billy Wood, Elizabeth O'Hara from The Greens, Labor's Yvonne Langenberg and independent Natasha Ledger.

Ten candidates will contest the election in Northern Tablelands on March 25.

