The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall tables Hunter New England Health split petition in NSW Parliament

By Newsroom
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having secured more than 10,000 signatures from right across the region, a jubilant Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has tabled the rural health services petition in State Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.